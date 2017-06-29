Israeli troops kill Palestinian who shot at them, army says

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel's military says its forces have shot and killed a Palestinian who opened fire on them in the West Bank.

It said forces were on a mission to find weapons in Hebron Wednesday when the incident occurred.

It released a picture of the makeshift weapon known by its street name "Carlo" which has emerged as the gun of choice for Palestinian assailants.

Since 2015, Palestinian attackers have killed 43 Israelis, two visiting Americans and a British student. In that period, some 251 Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire. Israel identified most of them as attackers.

Israel blames the violence on incitement by Palestinian leaders compounded on social media sites that encourage attacks.

Palestinians say it stems from anger over decades of Israeli rule in territory they claim for their state.