Carnegie Science Center gets $7.5M donation for new wing

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Carnegie Science Center has received its largest gift, a $7.5 million donation from PPG and its corporate foundation for the interactive museum in Pittsburgh.

The gift is part of more than $42.5 million being spent on a new 37,000-square-foot wing that will be known as the PPG Science Pavilion for at least 20 years.

Ann Metzger, who co-directs the science center, says the new wing will enable the museum to host "blockbuster" exhibits the center is now too small to accommodate.

The 36-year-old science center also hopes to create new science, technology, engineering and math — or STEM — programs with the expansion.