Cop accused of helping gang is arrested after skipping town

FREEHOLD, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey police officer who skipped out on his trial on charges he helped gang members in investigations has been arrested in North Carolina.

Monmouth County prosecutors say 49-year-old Asbury Park patrolman Keith German was arrested Wednesday by the U.S. Marshals Service.

German, of Tinton Falls, is accused of tipping off gang members in police investigations in exchange for help stalking a woman who turned down his advances. Prosecutors say German had a gang member post flyers in Asbury Park with the woman's picture on it and the words, "This is the face of HIV."

He was free on $50,000 bond, charged with crimes including official misconduct, racketeering conspiracy, stalking and computer theft. He vanished June 20.

The Raleigh branch of the Marshals Service was involved in German's arrest.