The Latest: Venezuela complains US, EU ignoring attack

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) —

Venezuela's minister of foreign relations is denouncing the international community for not condemning the actions of a helicopter pilot the government accuses of using gunfire and grenades to attack the Supreme Court and Interior Ministry.

Samuel Moncada on Wednesday singled out Canada, the European Union and the United States for ignoring the attack.

President Nicolas Maduro's administration is characterizing the incident as a "terrorist attack" in which a rogue police pilot fired 15 shots against the Interior Ministry and launched grenades at the court.

No one was injured in the incident.

Opposition leaders are questioning the government's version of events and suggest it might be a set-up to divert attention away from Maduro's push to rewrite Venezuela's constitution.