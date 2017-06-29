Australia developer buying Maine ski mountain

RANGELEY, Maine (AP) — An Australian company is buying the family-owned Saddleback Mountain ski area in Maine that has been shuttered for the last two winter seasons.

Majella Group and former owners Bill and Irene Berry made the announcement Wednesday. They said they expect to close the deal later this summer.

The new owners have not said when it'll reopen to skiers.

The Berrys announced in July 2015 that the resort would not reopen without $3 million to replace the aging Rangeley Double Chairlift. The new owners plan to replace the old lift with a larger, quad chairlift.

Last fall, a coalition of local businesses and ski enthusiasts announced they're created the Saddleback Mountain Foundation with a goal of reopening the ski mountain. The foundation's acting executive director wished the new owners well.