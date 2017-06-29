Stabbed London Bridge officer tells of fighting attackers

LONDON (AP) — A British Transport Police officer who fought off three extremists in London's Borough Market with only a baton says he thought he was going to die after being stabbed multiple times.

Wayne Marques told Britain's Press Association he heard screams June 3 and headed to the site. Marques charged one attacker and hit him before being stabbed in the head. He says "he'd hit me so hard that my right eye went lights out. Straight away, I just went blind."

Marques, who has since recovered his sight, has been praised as a hero for slowing down attackers Khuram Butt, Rachid Redouane and Youssef Zaghba. The trio rammed a van into pedestrians on London Bridge and then stabbed people before being killed.

Eight people died and dozens were wounded in the attack.