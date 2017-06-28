Raptors promote Bobby Webster to general manager

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Raptors have promoted Bobby Webster to general manager, making the 32-year-old assistant the youngest GM in the NBA.

Webster will report to team president Masai Ujiri. He replaces Jeff Weltman, who left Toronto in May to become president of the Orlando Magic.

A former staffer at the NBA league office in New York, Webster joined the Raptors in 2013 and was named assistant GM in 2016.

His first task will be deciding what to offer All-Star point guard Kyle Lowry, who opted out of the final year of his contract last month after Cleveland swept Toronto in the second round of the playoffs.

Forwards Serge Ibaka, P.J. Tucker and Patrick Patterson are all unrestricted free agents.

Also Wednesday, Toronto promoted Dan Tolzman to assistant general manager.

The Raptors have posted consecutive 50-win seasons and made four straight playoff appearances.