Thousands gather in India to protest attacks on Muslims

NEW DELHI (AP) — Thousands of Indians have gathered in several cities to protest recent violent attacks across the country targeting minority Muslims.

Carrying placards saying "Not in my name," the protesters on Wednesday decried the silence of the Hindu nationalist government in response to public lynchings and attacks on at least a dozen Muslim men and boys since it took power in 2014.

Last Friday, about 20 men attacked four Muslims on a train in the outskirts of New Delhi, fatally stabbing a teenager and seriously injuring two others.

The attacks are blamed on fringe Hindu groups emboldened by the political success of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party