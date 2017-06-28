Online school asks Ohio court to block $60M state clawback

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — One of the nation's largest online charter schools is asking the Ohio Supreme Court to block the state's efforts to recoup $60 million from the school.

The Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow is locked in a multi-pronged legal fight with Ohio over how attendance was counted to determine school funding.

The school of 15,000 students contends officials unfairly changed that. State officials determined ECOT didn't provide documentation to justify about $60 million, and the State Board of Education voted to pursue repayment of the money.

In a complaint filed Wednesday, ECOT argues that the board and the Department of Education abused their discretion, and that the collection could cripple the school and should be blocked.

A spokeswoman says the department is committed to ensuring that community schools get their "correct funding."