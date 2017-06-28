After 2018 in NYC, Grammys will return to LA in 2019

NEW YORK (AP) — The 2018 Grammy Awards will be held in New York City, but the show will return to Los Angeles for four years beginning in 2019.

The Recording Academy announced Wednesday it signed a four-year deal with the AEG entertainment company to host the show at the Staples Center.

The academy says the show brings an estimated economic benefit of $82 million to Los Angeles each year it is held.

The upcoming Grammy Awards will mark its 60th anniversary when it takes place at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 28, 2018. Nominees will be announced Nov. 28.

CBS has a contract to air the Grammys through 2026. The show has been held at the Staples Center for 17 out of the last 18 years.

____

Online:

http://grammys.com/