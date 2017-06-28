Registration for free kids’ biking camp in Taipei to begin July 1

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Taipei City’s Hydraulic Engineering Office (HEO) is joining hands with Kanmy Enterprise Co. in holding ‘Summer Kids’ Biking Camp” at Guanshan Riverside Park’s (觀山河濱公園) bicycle rental station in July and August.

Online registration starts on July 1 at https://goo.gl/HFT3nH (Chinese).

The camp invites kids from middle class in kindergartens to the third grade in elementary schools to participate, the HEO said. Parents will need to accompany their children throughout the class. The camp comprises eight sessions, each taking place between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., the HEO said.

In order to ensure safety and quality of the class, the maximum number of participants for each session is 20, the office said, adding that the free-of-charge camp even provides kids bicycles, protective gear, and insurance for participants.

Participants will be coached by professional cycling coaches in fun-packed courses, allowing them to improve their balance and control skills while enjoying the excitement of riding bikes, according to the HEO.

To learn more about the camp, call Kanmy Enterprise Co. via (02)2258-7425 or visit its website (Chinese).