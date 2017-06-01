Taiwan wins latest battle for extradition of British hit-and-run driver

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The United Kingdom’s Supreme Court agreed with Taiwan to return the extradition request for Scotsman Zain Dean (林克穎), who fled the island after being convicted of killing a man in a hit-and-run, to Scotland’s court system for reconsideration, reports said Wednesday.

Dean was sentenced in July 2012 by the Taiwan High Court to four years in prison, but before he was locked up, he escaped the country using the passport of a friend. Great Britain detained him in October 2013, but since then, the effort by Taiwan to have him extradited to serve the rest of his sentence has faced numerous ups and downs.

After Scotland's High Court agreed with Dean he should not be extradited, Taiwan took the case to the U.K. Supreme Court, which ruled in its favor. The latest verdict was likely to have an influence on the next ruling by Scotland’s judiciary, reports said.

Taiwanese police said Dean was driving under the influence of alcohol when he hit a newspaper deliveryman on a motorcycle in Taipei in March 2010. The victim was his family’s sole wage earner. Dean claimed that somebody else had been driving his car after he left a nightclub.