Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, June 28, 2017

_____

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;83;74;A stray thunderstorm;83;75;SW;8;84%;78%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Abundant sunshine;103;86;Sunny and hotter;114;87;ENE;7;38%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;99;71;Sunny, breezy, hot;100;72;WNW;16;35%;0%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Sunshine;90;69;Abundant sunshine;78;64;SW;14;51%;4%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Showers and t-storms;73;60;Spotty showers;69;59;SW;9;80%;68%;4

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;63;51;A little rain;60;52;E;9;80%;87%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;101;71;Sunny and nice;99;71;S;8;13%;0%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunshine and nice;79;61;A passing shower;86;62;N;7;35%;56%;6

Asuncion, Paraguay;Clouds and sun;82;63;Clouds and sun, nice;79;63;SSW;5;70%;14%;3

Athens, Greece;Sunny and hot;95;74;Sunny and hot;99;77;SW;7;38%;0%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;57;45;Mostly sunny;56;45;NE;4;82%;8%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny, breezy, hot;120;84;Sunny and hot;114;83;NW;14;13%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;94;76;High clouds;92;75;SSW;5;60%;44%;8

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;84;69;A t-storm in spots;84;69;W;15;62%;55%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;A shower or t-storm;94;79;Couple of t-storms;92;80;S;6;69%;84%;8

Barcelona, Spain;A p.m. t-storm;87;66;A shower or t-storm;83;65;E;18;49%;81%;7

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, warm;95;77;A morning t-storm;95;75;NW;7;46%;63%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;Very hot;98;72;Very hot;96;66;SW;11;30%;40%;7

Berlin, Germany;Severe thunderstorms;82;62;Rain, not as warm;70;61;WSW;9;85%;92%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Nice with some sun;67;46;A touch of rain;65;49;SE;6;73%;80%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;75;55;Partly sunny, nice;75;54;ESE;11;57%;26%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;A severe t-storm;93;66;A shower or t-storm;81;62;W;16;55%;66%;6

Brussels, Belgium;Showers and t-storms;69;60;Spotty showers;70;56;SSW;9;69%;71%;6

Bucharest, Romania;A t-storm in spots;90;68;A t-storm around;97;69;SSE;6;59%;40%;7

Budapest, Hungary;A severe t-storm;92;65;A shower or t-storm;83;63;SSW;13;50%;56%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly cloudy;59;46;Mostly sunny;61;48;WNW;4;75%;4%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Sun and some clouds;85;61;Partly sunny;85;62;WNW;5;31%;30%;7

Busan, South Korea;Turning cloudy;82;70;A thick cloud cover;81;70;SW;9;65%;70%;6

Cairo, Egypt;Plenty of sunshine;100;73;Sunny and very warm;101;74;N;9;31%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;A little a.m. rain;61;43;Plenty of sunshine;61;49;NNW;8;74%;1%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;78;68;A t-storm in spots;80;70;S;3;63%;65%;10

Chennai, India;High clouds and warm;99;83;Cloudy and very warm;103;84;SSW;11;45%;44%;8

Chicago, United States;Rain, a thunderstorm;80;70;A shower or t-storm;84;69;S;15;66%;84%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm in spots;90;80;A morning shower;87;79;WSW;8;75%;65%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;A p.m. t-storm;67;58;Showers and t-storms;65;60;NNE;14;78%;91%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Clouds and sun, nice;86;78;Clouds and sun, nice;85;78;NW;11;79%;31%;9

Dallas, United States;Sunny intervals;91;75;Sun and some clouds;95;80;SSE;10;62%;26%;8

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A shower in the p.m.;82;69;A stray shower;85;70;S;10;74%;42%;6

Delhi, India;A p.m. t-storm;93;80;Cloudy, a t-storm;90;79;SE;9;80%;88%;3

Denver, United States;Clouds and sun;87;55;Clouds and sun;81;51;NNE;7;23%;14%;8

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm in spots;92;80;A t-storm in spots;93;80;SSE;10;71%;55%;7

Dili, East Timor;Brief p.m. showers;89;70;Mostly sunny, nice;89;70;SSE;5;66%;10%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Heavy showers;59;48;Spotty showers;56;49;NNW;17;86%;86%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny;91;67;Sunny;96;69;N;8;22%;2%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;79;66;Plenty of sunshine;78;63;W;15;52%;0%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy, a t-storm;87;80;Showers and t-storms;88;80;SSE;9;84%;85%;9

Harare, Zimbabwe;Clouding up;71;45;Mostly sunny, nice;73;47;ESE;5;46%;9%;6

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;89;73;A t-storm in spots;88;75;ENE;6;75%;66%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly sunny;65;47;Partly sunny;64;53;ENE;12;65%;27%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;89;77;A shower or t-storm;88;78;SW;6;80%;69%;9

Hong Kong, China;Episodes of sunshine;91;80;A t-storm in spots;91;79;SE;7;71%;45%;11

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;86;72;Breezy with sunshine;85;73;NE;17;58%;44%;12

Hyderabad, India;Not as warm;82;73;A t-storm in spots;84;73;W;13;71%;63%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Cloudy and humid;81;75;A shower or t-storm;88;75;SSW;14;83%;73%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny;87;71;Sunny and hot;91;76;SSE;5;52%;1%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;Mostly sunny;89;76;A t-storm in spots;90;75;ESE;6;69%;79%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny and hot;106;83;Mostly sunny, nice;97;84;N;9;54%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;65;37;Plenty of sun;66;38;NNE;5;34%;4%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny, warm;95;62;Mostly sunny;92;62;NNE;5;21%;6%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;A t-storm in spots;97;85;Rain, a thunderstorm;91;86;WSW;5;78%;88%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;84;67;A shower or t-storm;83;67;SW;5;79%;89%;10

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;108;82;Sunny and very warm;107;83;WNW;13;23%;5%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny;84;63;Partly sunny and hot;91;69;S;11;45%;58%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;90;78;A t-storm in spots;89;78;NE;13;64%;65%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Decreasing clouds;83;68;Clouds and sunshine;84;67;W;5;60%;17%;6

Kolkata, India;A t-storm in spots;91;80;A t-storm in spots;91;80;SSE;9;74%;74%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;92;75;A t-storm in spots;92;75;NE;5;78%;66%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;56;30;Periods of sun;57;30;E;5;47%;21%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;87;75;A t-storm in spots;84;74;SW;6;78%;70%;8

Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;70;62;Sun and clouds;69;62;S;9;68%;10%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;A shower;75;60;Partial sunshine;73;60;NNW;11;54%;4%;7

London, United Kingdom;Cloudy, rain ending;63;52;A shower in places;66;53;SSW;11;71%;69%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Not as warm;79;63;Fog to sun;77;61;S;6;63%;1%;9

Luanda, Angola;Turning sunny;77;67;Some sun, pleasant;78;67;SE;6;74%;1%;5

Madrid, Spain;A shower or t-storm;78;55;Sunny and nice;76;53;NW;10;34%;5%;9

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;87;83;Partly sunny;88;83;W;10;67%;4%;9

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;89;77;A shower;88;77;NE;5;68%;66%;7

Manila, Philippines;A couple of t-storms;86;77;A shower or t-storm;91;79;ESE;6;73%;78%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Thickening clouds;58;45;A shower or two;55;45;SW;11;75%;66%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Couple of t-storms;73;58;Couple of t-storms;73;61;W;6;70%;85%;13

Miami, United States;A p.m. t-storm;90;80;A thunderstorm;89;80;ESE;6;68%;66%;8

Minsk, Belarus;A shower in the p.m.;68;58;A severe t-storm;85;63;SE;10;62%;84%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;85;76;A shower or two;85;77;SSW;13;72%;83%;8

Montevideo, Uruguay;Cooler with some sun;58;45;Mostly sunny;60;49;NW;5;83%;2%;2

Montreal, Canada;Partial sunshine;72;57;Becoming rainy;68;61;ESE;4;74%;93%;5

Moscow, Russia;Increasing clouds;69;51;Clouding up;72;59;ENE;6;49%;66%;5

Mumbai, India;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;82;Rain and a t-storm;87;82;WSW;18;81%;88%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;73;53;Becoming cloudy;75;54;ESE;6;60%;17%;7

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;80;67;Partial sunshine;85;72;SSW;10;48%;9%;7

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;97;69;Sunny and hot;99;75;W;9;40%;0%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Rain this morning;74;57;Sunshine, pleasant;79;60;S;5;66%;5%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain and drizzle;84;69;Cloudy;79;70;W;5;78%;44%;6

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;69;53;Periods of sun;72;52;NE;10;41%;24%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Some sun, a shower;74;57;Cooler with rain;66;60;SE;8;82%;95%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;83;76;Occasional rain;83;77;SSE;7;80%;81%;4

Panama City, Panama;Couple of t-storms;86;77;A shower or t-storm;88;76;N;4;78%;80%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower or two;86;74;Showers;87;74;ENE;6;79%;91%;6

Paris, France;Showers and t-storms;72;57;A passing shower;69;56;SSW;10;58%;82%;4

Perth, Australia;Sunny;64;47;Plenty of sun;65;47;NNE;9;51%;0%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A shower or t-storm;90;78;Clouds, a t-storm;91;77;SSW;7;70%;69%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Cloudy, a t-storm;84;73;A few showers;87;73;NE;3;76%;73%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;93;74;An afternoon shower;94;74;NNE;5;49%;66%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;A severe t-storm;84;62;Showers and t-storms;69;57;WSW;11;85%;86%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;A t-storm in spots;88;69;Clouds and sun, nice;88;68;NNW;6;53%;14%;7

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;71;51;Occasional rain;72;49;SSW;8;62%;78%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;77;61;A shower in the a.m.;73;60;NNW;11;65%;66%;7

Recife, Brazil;A little rain;81;73;Downpours;81;73;SSE;8;84%;99%;3

Reykjavik, Iceland;Overcast;54;49;Low clouds;55;48;S;9;68%;44%;2

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;67;54;A severe t-storm;69;63;ESE;11;80%;88%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;79;64;Sunny and nice;79;62;NW;5;67%;0%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;106;82;Sunny and hot;114;84;N;14;6%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Hot with some sun;91;68;Partly sunny;84;66;S;11;51%;44%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cool with some sun;64;50;Clouds and sun;69;54;ENE;5;62%;36%;5

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds, then sun;67;55;Clouds, then sun;69;55;WSW;11;64%;1%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;78;64;Couple of t-storms;79;65;ENE;7;73%;82%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partial sunshine;86;78;A shower or two;86;78;ESE;12;78%;81%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower or t-storm;75;66;A t-storm in spots;76;65;E;4;95%;64%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Clouding up;85;63;A p.m. shower or two;85;58;W;7;23%;55%;12

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sun;59;39;Sunny;61;42;E;4;46%;0%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;87;74;An afternoon shower;88;74;NNE;7;71%;72%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A shower;69;57;Clouds and sun, cool;67;54;NNW;10;64%;28%;7

Seattle, United States;Low clouds breaking;72;57;Fog, then sun;76;58;NNE;6;58%;3%;7

Seoul, South Korea;Clouds and sun;85;69;Cloudy with a shower;88;70;WNW;5;58%;43%;6

Shanghai, China;Showers around;79;73;Rain and drizzle;82;73;SSE;6;84%;92%;5

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;90;81;A t-storm in spots;89;81;SSE;5;71%;55%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;A t-storm in spots;90;64;A t-storm around;94;64;SSW;7;52%;40%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;87;77;A shower or two;85;77;E;12;77%;81%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly sunny;68;47;Partly sunny;67;58;ENE;12;53%;30%;5

Sydney, Australia;A shower or two;63;50;Partly sunny;60;48;WSW;8;63%;14%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny;92;78;A t-storm in spots;92;78;NW;5;67%;65%;10

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly sunny;64;44;A severe t-storm;68;57;E;10;58%;70%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and pleasant;94;68;Plenty of sun;96;72;ESE;7;23%;0%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Becoming cloudy;90;67;A thunderstorm;90;65;NNW;8;49%;63%;7

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and hot;105;75;Sunny and very warm;102;75;E;9;11%;0%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and very warm;91;74;Sunny and nice;87;74;SSW;8;52%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;Very hot;98;71;Very hot;101;73;SSE;7;30%;13%;8

Tokyo, Japan;Rain and drizzle;79;70;Inc. clouds;81;71;SSE;9;69%;40%;8

Toronto, Canada;Clouds and sun;73;61;Showers and t-storms;73;63;SW;14;78%;77%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and hot;103;83;Sunny and hot;101;85;ESE;9;27%;0%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Very hot;105;73;Abundant sunshine;93;72;NE;7;39%;0%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Turning cloudy, hot;93;63;Not as hot;87;63;NE;7;39%;54%;8

Vancouver, Canada;Low clouds breaking;71;56;Fog, then sun;75;59;SE;4;56%;5%;7

Vienna, Austria;A severe t-storm;92;69;A shower or t-storm;79;62;W;9;54%;67%;6

Vientiane, Laos;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;76;Cloudy, a t-storm;87;76;E;6;72%;80%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Downpours;73;60;A severe t-storm;84;62;SSE;8;74%;84%;5

Warsaw, Poland;A severe t-storm;86;67;A severe t-storm;84;61;SSW;13;63%;82%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Rather cloudy;52;45;Clouds and sun;53;46;NNE;5;77%;31%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Showers and t-storms;85;78;Showers and t-storms;88;79;SSW;7;79%;85%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;Very hot;101;67;A t-storm in spots;94;65;NE;5;41%;55%;9

_____

Copyright 2017 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Fahrenheit