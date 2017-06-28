Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, June 28, 2017

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;28;23;A stray thunderstorm;28;24;SW;13;84%;78%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Abundant sunshine;39;30;Sunny and hotter;46;30;ENE;11;38%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;37;22;Sunny, breezy, hot;38;22;WNW;27;35%;0%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Sunshine;32;21;Abundant sunshine;25;18;SW;22;51%;4%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Showers and t-storms;23;15;Spotty showers;20;15;SW;15;80%;68%;4

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;17;11;A little rain;16;11;E;14;80%;87%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;38;22;Sunny and nice;37;22;S;13;13%;0%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunshine and nice;26;16;A passing shower;30;17;N;12;35%;56%;6

Asuncion, Paraguay;Clouds and sun;28;17;Clouds and sun, nice;26;17;SSW;8;70%;14%;3

Athens, Greece;Sunny and hot;35;23;Sunny and hot;37;25;SW;11;38%;0%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;14;7;Mostly sunny;13;7;NE;6;82%;8%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny, breezy, hot;49;29;Sunny and hot;46;29;NW;23;13%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;34;24;High clouds;33;24;SSW;8;60%;44%;8

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;29;21;A t-storm in spots;29;21;W;24;62%;55%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;A shower or t-storm;34;26;Couple of t-storms;33;27;S;10;69%;84%;8

Barcelona, Spain;A p.m. t-storm;31;19;A shower or t-storm;28;18;E;30;49%;81%;7

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, warm;35;25;A morning t-storm;35;24;NW;12;46%;63%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;Very hot;37;22;Very hot;36;19;SW;18;30%;40%;7

Berlin, Germany;Severe thunderstorms;28;17;Rain, not as warm;21;16;WSW;14;85%;92%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Nice with some sun;19;8;A touch of rain;18;10;SE;10;73%;80%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;24;13;Partly sunny, nice;24;12;ESE;18;57%;26%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;A severe t-storm;34;19;A shower or t-storm;27;17;W;26;55%;66%;6

Brussels, Belgium;Showers and t-storms;21;15;Spotty showers;21;14;SSW;14;69%;71%;6

Bucharest, Romania;A t-storm in spots;32;20;A t-storm around;36;21;SSE;9;59%;40%;7

Budapest, Hungary;A severe t-storm;33;19;A shower or t-storm;28;17;SSW;21;50%;56%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly cloudy;15;8;Mostly sunny;16;9;WNW;6;75%;4%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Sun and some clouds;29;16;Partly sunny;30;17;WNW;8;31%;30%;7

Busan, South Korea;Turning cloudy;28;21;A thick cloud cover;27;21;SW;14;65%;70%;6

Cairo, Egypt;Plenty of sunshine;38;23;Sunny and very warm;38;23;N;14;31%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;A little a.m. rain;16;6;Plenty of sunshine;16;9;NNW;13;74%;1%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;26;20;A t-storm in spots;26;21;S;5;63%;65%;10

Chennai, India;High clouds and warm;37;28;Cloudy and very warm;39;29;SSW;18;45%;44%;8

Chicago, United States;Rain, a thunderstorm;26;21;A shower or t-storm;29;20;S;25;66%;84%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm in spots;32;27;A morning shower;31;26;WSW;14;75%;65%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;A p.m. t-storm;19;14;Showers and t-storms;18;16;NNE;22;78%;91%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Clouds and sun, nice;30;25;Clouds and sun, nice;30;25;NW;18;79%;31%;9

Dallas, United States;Sunny intervals;33;24;Sun and some clouds;35;26;SSE;16;62%;26%;8

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A shower in the p.m.;28;20;A stray shower;30;21;S;17;74%;42%;6

Delhi, India;A p.m. t-storm;34;27;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;26;SE;15;80%;88%;3

Denver, United States;Clouds and sun;30;13;Clouds and sun;27;11;NNE;12;23%;14%;8

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm in spots;33;27;A t-storm in spots;34;27;SSE;16;71%;55%;7

Dili, East Timor;Brief p.m. showers;31;21;Mostly sunny, nice;31;21;SSE;9;66%;10%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Heavy showers;15;9;Spotty showers;14;10;NNW;27;86%;86%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny;33;19;Sunny;35;21;N;12;22%;2%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;26;19;Plenty of sunshine;26;17;W;24;52%;0%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;27;Showers and t-storms;31;27;SSE;14;84%;85%;9

Harare, Zimbabwe;Clouding up;21;7;Mostly sunny, nice;23;8;ESE;9;46%;9%;6

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;32;23;A t-storm in spots;31;24;ENE;10;75%;66%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly sunny;19;9;Partly sunny;18;12;ENE;19;65%;27%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;32;25;A shower or t-storm;31;25;SW;10;80%;69%;9

Hong Kong, China;Episodes of sunshine;33;27;A t-storm in spots;33;26;SE;11;71%;45%;11

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;30;22;Breezy with sunshine;30;23;NE;28;58%;44%;12

Hyderabad, India;Not as warm;28;23;A t-storm in spots;29;23;W;20;71%;63%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Cloudy and humid;27;24;A shower or t-storm;31;24;SSW;22;83%;73%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny;31;22;Sunny and hot;33;24;SSE;8;52%;1%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;Mostly sunny;32;24;A t-storm in spots;32;24;ESE;10;69%;79%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny and hot;41;29;Mostly sunny, nice;36;29;N;14;54%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;18;3;Plenty of sun;19;3;NNE;9;34%;4%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny, warm;35;17;Mostly sunny;33;17;NNE;8;21%;6%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;A t-storm in spots;36;29;Rain, a thunderstorm;33;30;WSW;8;78%;88%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;29;19;A shower or t-storm;28;20;SW;8;79%;89%;10

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;42;28;Sunny and very warm;42;29;WNW;21;23%;5%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny;29;17;Partly sunny and hot;33;20;S;17;45%;58%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;32;26;A t-storm in spots;32;25;NE;20;64%;65%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Decreasing clouds;28;20;Clouds and sunshine;29;20;W;8;60%;17%;6

Kolkata, India;A t-storm in spots;33;27;A t-storm in spots;33;26;SSE;14;74%;74%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;33;24;A t-storm in spots;33;24;NE;8;78%;66%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;14;-1;Periods of sun;14;-1;E;8;47%;21%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;30;24;A t-storm in spots;29;23;SW;10;78%;70%;8

Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;21;17;Sun and clouds;21;17;S;15;68%;10%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;A shower;24;16;Partial sunshine;23;16;NNW;18;54%;4%;7

London, United Kingdom;Cloudy, rain ending;17;11;A shower in places;19;12;SSW;17;71%;69%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Not as warm;26;17;Fog to sun;25;16;S;10;63%;1%;9

Luanda, Angola;Turning sunny;25;19;Some sun, pleasant;25;19;SE;9;74%;1%;5

Madrid, Spain;A shower or t-storm;26;13;Sunny and nice;24;12;NW;16;34%;5%;9

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;31;28;Partly sunny;31;28;W;16;67%;4%;9

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;31;25;A shower;31;25;NE;7;68%;66%;7

Manila, Philippines;A couple of t-storms;30;25;A shower or t-storm;33;26;ESE;9;73%;78%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Thickening clouds;14;7;A shower or two;13;7;SW;17;75%;66%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Couple of t-storms;23;14;Couple of t-storms;23;16;W;9;70%;85%;13

Miami, United States;A p.m. t-storm;32;27;A thunderstorm;32;27;ESE;10;68%;66%;8

Minsk, Belarus;A shower in the p.m.;20;15;A severe t-storm;30;17;SE;16;62%;84%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;30;24;A shower or two;30;25;SSW;21;72%;83%;8

Montevideo, Uruguay;Cooler with some sun;14;7;Mostly sunny;15;9;NW;8;83%;2%;2

Montreal, Canada;Partial sunshine;22;14;Becoming rainy;20;16;ESE;6;74%;93%;5

Moscow, Russia;Increasing clouds;21;11;Clouding up;22;15;ENE;10;49%;66%;5

Mumbai, India;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;28;Rain and a t-storm;31;28;WSW;28;81%;88%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;23;11;Becoming cloudy;24;12;ESE;10;60%;17%;7

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;27;20;Partial sunshine;29;22;SSW;17;48%;9%;7

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;36;21;Sunny and hot;37;24;W;15;40%;0%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Rain this morning;23;14;Sunshine, pleasant;26;15;S;9;66%;5%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain and drizzle;29;21;Cloudy;26;21;W;8;78%;44%;6

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;21;12;Periods of sun;22;11;NE;16;41%;24%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Some sun, a shower;24;14;Cooler with rain;19;15;SE;14;82%;95%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;29;25;Occasional rain;28;25;SSE;11;80%;81%;4

Panama City, Panama;Couple of t-storms;30;25;A shower or t-storm;31;25;N;7;78%;80%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower or two;30;24;Showers;31;23;ENE;10;79%;91%;6

Paris, France;Showers and t-storms;22;14;A passing shower;20;13;SSW;16;58%;82%;4

Perth, Australia;Sunny;18;8;Plenty of sun;18;8;NNE;15;51%;0%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A shower or t-storm;32;25;Clouds, a t-storm;33;25;SSW;11;70%;69%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;23;A few showers;30;23;NE;5;76%;73%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;34;23;An afternoon shower;34;23;NNE;8;49%;66%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;A severe t-storm;29;16;Showers and t-storms;21;14;WSW;17;85%;86%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;A t-storm in spots;31;21;Clouds and sun, nice;31;20;NNW;9;53%;14%;7

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;22;11;Occasional rain;22;10;SSW;13;62%;78%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;25;16;A shower in the a.m.;23;16;NNW;18;65%;66%;7

Recife, Brazil;A little rain;27;23;Downpours;27;23;SSE;13;84%;99%;3

Reykjavik, Iceland;Overcast;12;9;Low clouds;13;9;S;14;68%;44%;2

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;19;12;A severe t-storm;20;17;ESE;17;80%;88%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;26;18;Sunny and nice;26;17;NW;7;67%;0%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;41;28;Sunny and hot;46;29;N;22;6%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Hot with some sun;33;20;Partly sunny;29;19;S;17;51%;44%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cool with some sun;18;10;Clouds and sun;21;12;ENE;8;62%;36%;5

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds, then sun;20;13;Clouds, then sun;21;13;WSW;18;64%;1%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;26;18;Couple of t-storms;26;18;ENE;11;73%;82%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partial sunshine;30;26;A shower or two;30;26;ESE;19;78%;81%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower or t-storm;24;19;A t-storm in spots;25;18;E;7;95%;64%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Clouding up;29;17;A p.m. shower or two;29;14;W;11;23%;55%;12

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sun;15;4;Sunny;16;6;E;7;46%;0%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;31;23;An afternoon shower;31;24;NNE;12;71%;72%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A shower;20;14;Clouds and sun, cool;19;12;NNW;17;64%;28%;7

Seattle, United States;Low clouds breaking;22;14;Fog, then sun;24;15;NNE;10;58%;3%;7

Seoul, South Korea;Clouds and sun;29;20;Cloudy with a shower;31;21;WNW;8;58%;43%;6

Shanghai, China;Showers around;26;23;Rain and drizzle;28;23;SSE;10;84%;92%;5

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;32;27;A t-storm in spots;32;27;SSE;9;71%;55%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;A t-storm in spots;32;18;A t-storm around;35;18;SSW;11;52%;40%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;30;25;A shower or two;30;25;E;19;77%;81%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly sunny;20;8;Partly sunny;19;14;ENE;20;53%;30%;5

Sydney, Australia;A shower or two;17;10;Partly sunny;16;9;WSW;13;63%;14%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny;33;26;A t-storm in spots;34;25;NW;8;67%;65%;10

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly sunny;18;7;A severe t-storm;20;14;E;16;58%;70%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and pleasant;34;20;Plenty of sun;35;22;ESE;12;23%;0%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Becoming cloudy;32;19;A thunderstorm;32;18;NNW;12;49%;63%;7

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and hot;40;24;Sunny and very warm;39;24;E;15;11%;0%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and very warm;33;23;Sunny and nice;31;23;SSW;13;52%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;Very hot;37;22;Very hot;38;23;SSE;11;30%;13%;8

Tokyo, Japan;Rain and drizzle;26;21;Inc. clouds;27;22;SSE;15;69%;40%;8

Toronto, Canada;Clouds and sun;23;16;Showers and t-storms;23;17;SW;23;78%;77%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and hot;39;28;Sunny and hot;39;29;ESE;14;27%;0%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Very hot;41;23;Abundant sunshine;34;22;NE;12;39%;0%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Turning cloudy, hot;34;17;Not as hot;30;17;NE;12;39%;54%;8

Vancouver, Canada;Low clouds breaking;22;13;Fog, then sun;24;15;SE;7;56%;5%;7

Vienna, Austria;A severe t-storm;33;21;A shower or t-storm;26;17;W;14;54%;67%;6

Vientiane, Laos;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;25;E;10;72%;80%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Downpours;23;15;A severe t-storm;29;17;SSE;13;74%;84%;5

Warsaw, Poland;A severe t-storm;30;19;A severe t-storm;29;16;SSW;21;63%;82%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Rather cloudy;11;7;Clouds and sun;12;8;NNE;8;77%;31%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Showers and t-storms;29;25;Showers and t-storms;31;26;SSW;11;79%;85%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;Very hot;38;19;A t-storm in spots;35;18;NE;8;41%;55%;9

