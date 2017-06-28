Philippines denies President Duterte enlisted medical help form Taiwanese doctor

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--Ernesto Abella, Presidential Spokesperson for Philippine President, Wednesday denied a Taiwanese magazine report that Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte had enlisted help from a Chinese medicine doctor from Taiwan to treat his serious illness.

According to a report from Taiwan’s Mirror Media (鏡周刊), Duterte, 72, was diagnosed with a critical condition of the respiratory system. A Chinese medicine doctor from Taiwan joined Duterte’s medical team about one and a half months ago and had been flying to the Philippines once every week or two to help control his condition.

Citing people familiar with the situation, the report said the Taiwanese doctor gave Duterte a concoction of herbs and grains to control Duterte’s condition and prevent it from deteriorating.

Duterte was surprised by the Taiwanese doctor’s being able to monitor his condition by checking his pulse, and after the Chinese medicine treatment, Duterte’s condition improved, according to the report.

However, when asked about the authenticity of the report, Abella said “No such thing.”

Martin Andanar, chief of the Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO), said, “It is not true.”

Taiwan’s Representative to the Philippines Gary Lin (林松煥) said he did not know anything about the matter, adding that it is unclear whether Duterte had sought help from a Taiwanese doctor through a private channel.

Manila Economic and Cultural Office (Philippine Representative Office in Taiwan) officials said they did not make such an arrangement.

Last year Duterte admitted that he suffered from migraine due to sleep deprivation as well as spine problems. Some people even suspected that he had cancer.

He had not appeared in public for two extended periods of time this month, first from June 12 to June 16 and the second from June 21 to June 26. However, he showed up at an event on Tuesday night.

These two periods of no-show this month has spawned many speculations, including his health condition.

Abella reiterated that Duterte is healthy but needs to rest occasionally, pleading outsiders not to spread unauthenticated messages.

One the other hand, an anonymous political observer said Duterte has been close with China, and under the existing ambience across the Taiwan Strait, he was unlikely to solicit help from Taiwanese medical sector. Even if the Mirror Media report is true, after the news broke, such a medical care link might have to stop.