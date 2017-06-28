Toilet charity's plan for Trump-named Indian village blocked

NEW DELHI (AP) — A toilet-building charity says its efforts to rename a north Indian village after President Donald Trump are being blocked by local officials.

The Sulabh International charity said residents of the dusty village of Maroda were worried they wouldn't receive free toilets if they were forced to abandon the new name "Trump Sulabh Village."

But its founder Bindeshwar Pathak assured Wednesday that the toilet building would continue "as long as they let us." None of the funding is coming from Trump or the U.S., but Pathak said he hoped the renaming gesture would bring attention to their efforts to improve sanitation across India.

Press Trust of India news agency said district officials had criticized the renaming effort as a fundraising stunt.