The Latest: Crews still working to repair derailment damage

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on a subway train derailment in New York City that left more than 30 people injured (all times local):

6:30 a.m.

New York City transit officials say crews still are repairing tracks in a Manhattan subway tunnel where a train derailed Tuesday morning, injuring more than 30 people.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority says Wednesday that work continues on the express tracks around the 125th Street station in Harlem. The agency was hoping to restore normal service around 7 a.m. The MTA says morning commuters on the A and D trains can expect delays.

Transit officials say the derailment appears to have been caused by an improperly secured piece of replacement rail that was stored on the tracks.

The accident sent A train riders tumbling to the floor and forced hundreds of passengers to evacuate through darkened tunnels.

1:38 a.m.

A subway train derailment in New York City that injured nearly three dozen people and sparked major delays is being blamed on human error, not a track defect.

Metropolitan Transportation Authority officials say a preliminary investigation indicates the Tuesday morning derailment in Harlem was caused by "an improperly secured piece of replacement rail" that was stored on the tracks during rail repairs.

The derailment tossed people to the floor and forced hundreds of passengers to evacuate through darkened tunnels.

Officials say crews are inspecting "every inch of rail" to ensure that every replacement part "is properly stored and secured."

The derailment came after a winter and spring marked by mechanical failures, power outages and several episodes in which passengers were trapped on stuck trains for an hour or more.