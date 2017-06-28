Suspect in 5 slayings indicted and held on $75 million bond

CLEVELAND (AP) — A man charged with killing five people in Ohio has been indicted on aggravated murder charges in the deaths of three of them, a mother and her two college-age daughters.

George Brinkman Jr. has been charged in the deaths of 45-year-old Suzanne Taylor and her daughters, 21-year-old Taylor Pifer and 18-year-old Kylie Pifer. Their bodies were found June 11 at their home in North Royalton, a Cleveland suburb.

Brinkman was indicted Tuesday on charges that include aggravated murder, aggravated burglary, kidnapping and offenses against a human corpse.

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office tells Cleveland.com it will be seeking the death penalty.

Brinkman also faces murder charges in Stark County in the deaths of 71-year-old Rogell Eugene John and 64-year-old Roberta Ray John.

He is being held on $75 million bond.