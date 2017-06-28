Romania, Bulgarian presidents talk NATO, Black Sea security

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — The presidents of Bulgaria and Romania have discussed NATO, security in the Black Sea region, trade and European Union issues.

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev was greeted Wednesday morning by a guard of honor at the Cotroceni presidential palace in Bucharest ahead of discussions with his counterpart Klaus Iohannis.

The leaders talked about the presidency of the EU, which Bulgaria takes over on Jan. 1, 2018, and Romania a year later. Radev said the neighbors had bilateral trade worth 4 billion euros ($4.48 billion) last year.

The neighbors joined the EU in 2007. Radev is on a two-day visit to Romania.