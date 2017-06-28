Three Taiwanese marines sentenced to 6 months in jail for brutal dog-killing

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Three Taiwanese marines have been sentenced to six months in jail for a brutal dog-killing case that sparked a nationwide outcry in June last year.

Taiwanese military image had been marred last year after a gruesome video recording the abuse was leaked. The 80-second video showed a white dog hanging from a chain around its neck at what appears to be the edge of an embankment.

The dog was shown in a struggle as it tried to climb up the embankment but failed, before drawing its last breath.

The three, sergeant Chen Yu-tsai (陳祐才), first private Chang Feng-yu (張峰瑜) and first private Hu Chia-wei (胡家瑋), were indicted in December on charges of violating the Animal Protection Act.

The Kaohsiung District Prosecutors Office today handed down a 6-month sentence in prison to each of the defendants convicted of the gruesome dog killing. The sentence may be converted to a NT$180,000 (US$5,920) fine. Chang Feng-yu and Hu Chia-wei were placed on probation for two years.

This April, the Legislature approved an amendment to the Animal Protection Act, which includes heavier penalty against offenders of animal cruelty.

The act of animal abuse is defined as intentionally subjecting any animals to severe physical pain or suffering, and causing severe physical injury or damage to vital organs, could result in fines ranging from NT$200,000 (US$6,527) to NT$2 million (US$65,272) and up to two years in prison.

The amendment also states the prohibition of the practice of selling, purchasing, consuming, possessing, trading of dog or cat meat in the nation. Offenders can face fines of up to NT$250,000 (US$8,178) with their photographs made public along with their names and criminal history.