Taiwanese hospital promises to maintain service level amidst group resignation of emergency physicians

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—A medical center in Taiwan’s New Taipei City rushed to announced Wednesday that it won’t reduce its quality and service level after more than 20 physicians at the center’s emergency department reportedly handed in their resignation Tuesday.

Wen Ming-shien (溫明賢), vice president of Linkou Chang Gung Memorial Hospital, which is the only medical center in the Taoyuan, Hsinchu and Miaoli area of Taiwan, confirmed media reports about the group resignation of the hospital's emergency physicians and said the hospital is negotiating with them to get them to stay.

Linkou Chang Gung Memorial Hospital (photo from Wikipedia, by Foxy1219)

Media reports said that the hospital has seen deficits in the emergency department for years running and was planning to restrict diverse development of the department and downsize the team of its physicians, which made emergency personnel feel that they had not been respected.

The Taiwan Society of Emergency Medicine posted a statement on its Facebook fan club page on Wednesday, saying the emergency department is the front line of saving lives and all the emergency departments in all the medical centers across the country form the last line of defense in protecting the country’s emergency medical system. Hospital managements should not belittle the function of emergency departments and the contribution of emergency physicians purely based on the financial balance sheets.

Shih Chung-liang (石崇良), Medical Affairs Director-General of the Ministry of Health and Welfare, said that according to the number of patients served at Linkou Chang Gung Memorial Hospital’s emergency department, 45 attending physicians is the minimum number of personnel necessary to operate the department, and more than a half of them, or at least 23, must be emergency medicine specialists.

Moreover, hospital with first-rate first-aid capabilities must provide 24-hour ICU care to patients suffering from acute myocardial infarction, stroke, trauma or other critical conditions, Shih said.

He said his bureau had received an initial report and a promise from the Linkou Chang Gung Memorial Hospital management that the hospital will maintain an unreduced medical quality and service level.