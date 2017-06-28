BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS

TOP STORIES:

CHINA-IVANKA TRUMP-FACTORY LIFE — Chinese who have worked at a factory that makes shoes for Ivanka Trump and other brands say they've faced long hours, low pay and verbal abuse. One employee and two former workers at the factory told The Associated Press they witnessed a manager hit a worker on the head with a high-heeled shoe, drawing blood. Ivanka Trump has not commented on conditions at the factory, where three investigators were arrested last month after working undercover. By Erika Kinetz. Sent 1,300 words, photos.

HONG KONG-20 YEARS LATER — Hong Kong is planning a big party as it marks 20 years under Chinese rule. But many people in the former British colony are not in the mood to celebrate. By Kelvin Chan. Sent 1,100 words, photos.

CHINA-US-NEW AMBASSADOR — A self-described "farm boy from Iowa" has arrived as the new U.S. ambassador to China at a time of greater unpredictability in American foreign diplomacy. By Matthew Brown. Sent 930 words, photos.

CHINA-US-JAILED NOBEL LAUREATE — The new U.S. ambassador said Nobel laureate Liu Xiaobo should be allowed to receive treatment outside China after he was diagnosed with cancer while in prison for advocating democratic reforms. By Matthew Brown. Sent 490 words, photos.

CHINA-NEW DESTROYER — China's increasingly powerful navy launched its most advanced domestically produced destroyer, at a time of rising competition with other naval powers such as the United States, Japan and India. By Christopher Bodeen. Sent 440 words, photos.

NEPAL-LOCAL ELECTIONS — Nepalis vote in local elections despite threats from ethnic groups that oppose the polls. Sent 260 words.

HONG KONG-VICTORIA PEAK-PHOTO GALLERY —The Hong Kong waterfront district bustles with commerce, while a slower pace of life endures along the streets rising toward the mountains above. Sent 150 words, photos.

JAPAN-TOSHIBA — Toshiba pushed back its deadline for agreeing to sell its lucrative computer memory chip business to a consortium led by a Japanese government-backed fund. By Elaine Kurtenbach. Sent 380 words.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — A global stock market sell-off pulled shares lower in Asia as investors grew cautious following losses on Wall Street sparked by a delayed health care vote. By Kelvin Chan. Sent 490 words, photos.

