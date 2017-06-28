The Latest: Work at Indian container port stalled by malware

PARIS (AP) — The Latest on a widespread cyberattack that is affecting companies and government systems (all times local):

8 a.m.

An official says operations at a terminal at India's busiest container port have been stalled by the malicious software that has crippled computers globally.

M.K. Sirkar, a manager at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust in Mumbai, said the problem involved a terminal operated by A.P. Moller-Maersk. Sirkar said that no containers could be loaded or unloaded at the terminal Wednesday.

He said that an emergency response team at the port was in touch with Microsoft to fix the problem as soon as possible. He said that officials were also trying to figure out a manual workaround at the affected terminal.

He added that any response would take time to implement given the large volume of traffic handled by the port.

___

7:30 a.m.

Australia's government says two Australian companies have been struck by a ransomware attack that is likely the same virus affecting computers across the world.

Australia's Cyber Security Minister, Dan Tehan, told reporters on Wednesday that officials have yet to confirm that the Australian companies were hit by the same strain of ransomware that has struck hospitals, government offices and corporations across the world. But Tehan said "all indications would point to" it being the same virus.

Tehan did not name the companies affected. But earlier Wednesday, the Australian Manufacturing Workers' Union's Tasmania secretary John Short said the Cadbury chocolate factory in Tasmania had stopped production after computers there crashed.

___

7 a.m.

A highly virulent strain of malicious software that is crippling computers globally appears to have been sown in Ukraine, where it badly hobbled much of the government and private sector on the eve of a holiday celebrating a post-Soviet constitution.

Hospitals, government offices and major multinationals were among the casualties of the ransomware payload, which locks up computer files with all-but-unbreakable encryption and then demands a ransom for its release.

In the United States, it affected companies such as the drugmaker Merck and food conglomerate Mondelez International. The virus' pace appeared to slow by Wednesday, in part because the malware appeared to require contact between computer networks.