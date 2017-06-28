Nat Geo goofs up geography, lists 'Taiwan, China' in '100 Best Destinations'

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Taiwanese netizens have discovered that in the 2017 issue of "National Geographic 100 Best Destinations: Around the World in Four Seasons," the magazine listed "Taiwan, China" as number 48 for "summer family fun. "

Users of the Facebook group "Taiwan Passport Sticker" (TPS), noticed National Geographic in its special travel edition listed "Taiwan, China," prompting them to launch a campaign to provide a geography lesson for the self-proclaimed "world leader in geography, cartography, and exploration."

On its Facebook page, TPS said that it was happy that Taiwan had been included in its top 100 tourist sites, but it was vexing that the country had been added to China. In response, TPS encouraged its 38,000 followers to message National Geographic on all forms of social media such as Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter that, "Taiwan is NOT part of China. Taiwan does NOT belong to China. Please STOP including Taiwan in the territory of China!"

TPS also invited people overseas to correct any instance in which Taiwan is mentioned as part of China or shown on a map as belonging to China to speak out and join with their Taiwanese friends in telling the foreign media "The fact that Taiwan does not belong to China."

TPS user Phoenix Chang mocked the National Geographic issue saying, "Looks like there are going to be lots of families trying to get Taiwanese visas at Chinese embassies and fail. We gotta thank NG for leading families all over the world to find out the truth that Taiwan is not part of China."

Another user of the Facebook group, Pearline, created a more formal letter template for other members to use:

"Dear Sir or Madam:

Your 2017 "100 Best Destination: Around the World in Four Seasons" issue erroneously listed Taiwan as "Taiwan, China", while Taiwan is not a part of China. I respectfully request an official retraction. Your attention to this serious matter is greatly appreciated.

Very truly yours,

(Your Name)"

The TPS post then included a listing of contact information to National Geographic to send their corrections to:

National Geographic Facebook page.

National Geographic contact page.

National Geographic Twitter.

National Geographic Instagram.