BC-BBO--MLB Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Texas 000 010 001—2 3 0 Cleveland 010 000 000—1 3 0

Ross, Leclerc (7), Kela (8), Bush (9) and Chirinos; Clevinger, B.Shaw (7), Miller (8), Allen (9) and Gomes. W_Kela 4-1. L_Allen 0-4. Sv_Bush (10). HRs_Texas, Chirinos, Beltre.

___

Baltimore 201 000 000—3 7 0 Toronto 000 000 001—1 6 0

Gausman, Givens (6), O'Day (8), Brach (9) and Castillo; Biagini, Leone (6), Tepera (8), C.Smith (9) and Martin. W_Gausman 4-7. L_Biagini 2-7. Sv_Brach (14). HRs_Toronto, Tulowitzki.

___

Kansas City 300 000 000—3 11 1 Detroit 013 100 00x—5 9 0

Strahm, Moylan (4), Alexander (6), Feliz (8) and S.Perez; Verlander, Stumpf (8), Rondon (8), Wilson (9) and J.McCann. W_Verlander 5-4. L_Strahm 2-5. Sv_Wilson (7). HRs_Detroit, Cabrera, Martinez.

___

Minnesota 000 010 010—2 8 3 Boston 021 213 00x—9 10 1

Santiago, Busenitz (3), Breslow (4), Belisle (5), Hildenberger (7) and Castro; Pomeranz, Boyer (6), Abad (8) and Vazquez. W_Pomeranz 7-4. L_Santiago 4-7. HRs_Minnesota, Escobar. Boston, Vazquez, Young.

___

New York 000 000 030—3 7 0 Chicago 001 000 012—4 7 1

Severino, German (8), Clippard (8), Betances (9) and G.Sanchez; Quintana, Swarzak (7), Kahnle (8), Jennings (8) and K.Smith. W_Jennings 3-1. L_Betances 3-2.

___

Oakland 010 004 010—6 9 0 Houston 000 010 003—4 14 1

Manaea, Madson (6), Doolittle (8), Hendriks (9), Casilla (9) and Maxwell; Fiers, Hoyt (6), Guduan (8), Sipp (9) and B.McCann. W_Manaea 7-4. L_Fiers 5-3. Sv_Casilla (14). HRs_Oakland, Healy. Houston, Springer.

___

INTERLEAGUE Tampa Bay 000 100 010 2—4 7 0 Pittsburgh 000 000 002 0—2 4 3

(10 innings)

Cobb, Colome (9), Hunter (10) and W.Ramos; Williams, Nicasio (8), Hudson (9), Rivero (10) and Stewart. W_Colome 2-3. L_Rivero 3-2. Sv_Hunter (1).

___

Los Angeles 000 000 000—0 5 0 Los Angeles 000 004 00x—4 4 0

Chavez, Alvarez (6), Street (7), Parker (8) and Maldonado; Maeda, Morrow (8) and Barnes. W_Maeda 6-3. L_Chavez 5-8. HRs_Los Angeles, Pederson.

___

Philadelphia 000 020 114—8 9 0 Seattle 002 000 000—2 5 2

Nola, Benoit (8), Neris (9) and Rupp; Paxton, Zych (8), Diaz (9), Altavilla (9) and Zunino. W_Nola 5-5. L_Paxton 5-3. HRs_Philadelphia, Franco, Altherr. Seattle, Segura.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Milwaukee 023 001 000—6 9 0 Cincinnati 401 030 00x—8 10 0

Guerra, C.Torres (5), Drake (6), Hughes (7), Suter (8) and Pina; Adleman, Storen (6), Cingrani (7), Lorenzen (8), R.Iglesias (9) and Mesoraco. W_Adleman 5-4. L_Guerra 1-2. Sv_R.Iglesias (13). HRs_Milwaukee, Arcia, Pina, Shaw. Cincinnati, Hamilton, Suarez, Duvall, Votto.

___

New York 100 100 100—3 7 0 Miami 300 000 30x—6 10 0

Gsellman, Sewald (4), Ramirez (7), Blevins (7), Goeddel (7) and d'Arnaud; Straily, J.Garcia (6), Wittgren (6), Barraclough (7), Phelps (8), A.Ramos (9) and Realmuto. W_Barraclough 4-1. L_Ramirez 0-1. Sv_A.Ramos (13). HRs_New York, Granderson, d'Arnaud.

___

Chicago 100 000 000—1 2 2 Washington 101 220 00x—6 9 0

Arrieta, Pena (5), Rondon (8) and Montero, Contreras; Scherzer, Romero (7), Treinen (8), O.Perez (9), Albers (9) and Wieters. W_Scherzer 9-5. L_Arrieta 7-6.

___

Atlanta 000 200 010—3 8 0 San Diego 000 000 000—0 7 1

Newcomb, Motte (7), Jose Ramirez (8), Johnson (9) and Flowers; Chacin, J.Torres (8) and Torrens, H.Sanchez. W_Newcomb 1-2. L_Chacin 6-7. Sv_Johnson (16).

___

St. Louis 100 001 300 0—5 6 0 Arizona 000 002 021 1—6 10 3

(10 innings)

C.Martinez, Cecil (7), Rosenthal (8), Oh (9), Bowman (10) and Molina; Walker, Chafin (7), Shipley (8), De La Rosa (9), Rodney (10) and Iannetta, Herrmann. W_Rodney 2-2. L_Bowman 1-3. HRs_Arizona, Peralta.

___

Colorado 000 003 000 000 00—3 10 0 San Francisco 001 001 010 000 01—4 12 0

(14 innings)

Hoffman, Oberg (7), McGee (8), Rusin (9), Dunn (12), Holland (12), Qualls (14) and Wolters; M.Cain, Okert (7), Kontos (8), Melancon (9), Osich (10), S.Dyson (10), Gearrin (12) and Posey. W_Gearrin 2-2. L_Qualls 1-1. HRs_Colorado, Reynolds.