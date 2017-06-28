BC-BBO--MLB Linescores

%ednotes(Eds: Completes.<%)
%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Texas
|000
|010
|001—2
|3
|0
|Cleveland
|010
|000
|000—1
|3
|0
Ross, Leclerc (7), Kela (8), Bush (9) and Chirinos; Clevinger, B.Shaw (7), Miller (8), Allen (9) and Gomes. W_Kela 4-1. L_Allen 0-4. Sv_Bush (10). HRs_Texas, Chirinos, Beltre.
___
|Baltimore
|201
|000
|000—3
|7
|0
|Toronto
|000
|000
|001—1
|6
|0
Gausman, Givens (6), O'Day (8), Brach (9) and Castillo; Biagini, Leone (6), Tepera (8), C.Smith (9) and Martin. W_Gausman 4-7. L_Biagini 2-7. Sv_Brach (14). HRs_Toronto, Tulowitzki.
___
|Kansas City
|300
|000
|000—3
|11
|1
|Detroit
|013
|100
|00x—5
|9
|0
Strahm, Moylan (4), Alexander (6), Feliz (8) and S.Perez; Verlander, Stumpf (8), Rondon (8), Wilson (9) and J.McCann. W_Verlander 5-4. L_Strahm 2-5. Sv_Wilson (7). HRs_Detroit, Cabrera, Martinez.
___
|Minnesota
|000
|010
|010—2
|8
|3
|Boston
|021
|213
|00x—9
|10
|1
Santiago, Busenitz (3), Breslow (4), Belisle (5), Hildenberger (7) and Castro; Pomeranz, Boyer (6), Abad (8) and Vazquez. W_Pomeranz 7-4. L_Santiago 4-7. HRs_Minnesota, Escobar. Boston, Vazquez, Young.
___
|New York
|000
|000
|030—3
|7
|0
|Chicago
|001
|000
|012—4
|7
|1
Severino, German (8), Clippard (8), Betances (9) and G.Sanchez; Quintana, Swarzak (7), Kahnle (8), Jennings (8) and K.Smith. W_Jennings 3-1. L_Betances 3-2.
___
|Oakland
|010
|004
|010—6
|9
|0
|Houston
|000
|010
|003—4
|14
|1
Manaea, Madson (6), Doolittle (8), Hendriks (9), Casilla (9) and Maxwell; Fiers, Hoyt (6), Guduan (8), Sipp (9) and B.McCann. W_Manaea 7-4. L_Fiers 5-3. Sv_Casilla (14). HRs_Oakland, Healy. Houston, Springer.
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Tampa Bay
|000
|100
|010
|2—4
|7
|0
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|002
|0—2
|4
|3
Cobb, Colome (9), Hunter (10) and W.Ramos; Williams, Nicasio (8), Hudson (9), Rivero (10) and Stewart. W_Colome 2-3. L_Rivero 3-2. Sv_Hunter (1).
___
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|000—0
|5
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|004
|00x—4
|4
|0
Chavez, Alvarez (6), Street (7), Parker (8) and Maldonado; Maeda, Morrow (8) and Barnes. W_Maeda 6-3. L_Chavez 5-8. HRs_Los Angeles, Pederson.
___
|Philadelphia
|000
|020
|114—8
|9
|0
|Seattle
|002
|000
|000—2
|5
|2
Nola, Benoit (8), Neris (9) and Rupp; Paxton, Zych (8), Diaz (9), Altavilla (9) and Zunino. W_Nola 5-5. L_Paxton 5-3. HRs_Philadelphia, Franco, Altherr. Seattle, Segura.
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Milwaukee
|023
|001
|000—6
|9
|0
|Cincinnati
|401
|030
|00x—8
|10
|0
Guerra, C.Torres (5), Drake (6), Hughes (7), Suter (8) and Pina; Adleman, Storen (6), Cingrani (7), Lorenzen (8), R.Iglesias (9) and Mesoraco. W_Adleman 5-4. L_Guerra 1-2. Sv_R.Iglesias (13). HRs_Milwaukee, Arcia, Pina, Shaw. Cincinnati, Hamilton, Suarez, Duvall, Votto.
___
|New York
|100
|100
|100—3
|7
|0
|Miami
|300
|000
|30x—6
|10
|0
Gsellman, Sewald (4), Ramirez (7), Blevins (7), Goeddel (7) and d'Arnaud; Straily, J.Garcia (6), Wittgren (6), Barraclough (7), Phelps (8), A.Ramos (9) and Realmuto. W_Barraclough 4-1. L_Ramirez 0-1. Sv_A.Ramos (13). HRs_New York, Granderson, d'Arnaud.
___
|Chicago
|100
|000
|000—1
|2
|2
|Washington
|101
|220
|00x—6
|9
|0
Arrieta, Pena (5), Rondon (8) and Montero, Contreras; Scherzer, Romero (7), Treinen (8), O.Perez (9), Albers (9) and Wieters. W_Scherzer 9-5. L_Arrieta 7-6.
___
|Atlanta
|000
|200
|010—3
|8
|0
|San Diego
|000
|000
|000—0
|7
|1
Newcomb, Motte (7), Jose Ramirez (8), Johnson (9) and Flowers; Chacin, J.Torres (8) and Torrens, H.Sanchez. W_Newcomb 1-2. L_Chacin 6-7. Sv_Johnson (16).
___
|St. Louis
|100
|001
|300
|0—5
|6
|0
|Arizona
|000
|002
|021
|1—6
|10
|3
C.Martinez, Cecil (7), Rosenthal (8), Oh (9), Bowman (10) and Molina; Walker, Chafin (7), Shipley (8), De La Rosa (9), Rodney (10) and Iannetta, Herrmann. W_Rodney 2-2. L_Bowman 1-3. HRs_Arizona, Peralta.
___
|Colorado
|000
|003
|000
|000
|00—3
|10
|0
|San Francisco
|001
|001
|010
|000
|01—4
|12
|0
Hoffman, Oberg (7), McGee (8), Rusin (9), Dunn (12), Holland (12), Qualls (14) and Wolters; M.Cain, Okert (7), Kontos (8), Melancon (9), Osich (10), S.Dyson (10), Gearrin (12) and Posey. W_Gearrin 2-2. L_Qualls 1-1. HRs_Colorado, Reynolds.