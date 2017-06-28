  1. Home
TV and film turning to young girls for its new action stars

By SANDY COHEN , AP Entertainment Writer,Associated Press
2017/06/28 14:30

This image released by Netflix shows Millie Bobby Brown in a scene from, "Stranger Things." Brown portrays Eleven, who can move things

This image released by Netflix shows Seo-Hyun Ahn in a scene from "Okja." (Jae Hyuk Lee/Netflix via AP)

This image released by Twentieth Century Fox shows Dafne Keen, right, and Hugh Jackman in a scene from "Logan." (Ben Rothstein/Twentie

This image released by Oscilloscope shows Royalty Hightower in a scene from "The Fits," a film about an 11-year-old girl who learns abo

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Girls may not run the world, but they are the newest action heroes onscreen.

The new movie "Okja," available on Netflix Wednesday, is the latest mainstream action film with a pre-teen female protagonist. Other recent examples include the film "Logan" and the sci-fi series "Stranger Things."

Experts say it's more than just the "Wonder Woman" effect inspiring these new action hero girls.

University of Notre Dame professor Mary Celeste Kearney says fictional characters are a reflection of the gender politics of different historical moments and thinks the new crop of young heroes may be inspired by a desire to see more real-life female leaders.