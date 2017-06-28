BC-BBA--AL Top 10

  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2017/06/28 13:33
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Judge NYY 73 264 68 88 .333
Dickerson TB 74 304 57 101 .332
Altuve Hou 76 293 49 95 .324
JoRamirez Cle 75 285 52 92 .323
AGarcia ChW 74 287 40 92 .321
Bogaerts Bos 73 289 48 92 .318
SCastro NYY 73 294 52 92 .313
Hosmer KC 75 284 40 87 .306
Correa Hou 71 277 52 84 .303
Smoak Tor 75 252 43 76 .302
Home Runs

Judge, New York, 26; Springer, Houston, 23; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 22; Gallo, Texas, 20; Smoak, Toronto, 20; KDavis, Oakland, 19; Moustakas, Kansas City, 19; Healy, Oakland, 18; Sano, Minnesota, 18; 4 tied at 17.

Runs Batted In

Judge, New York, 60; Cruz, Seattle, 58; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 54; Sano, Minnesota, 52; Pujols, Los Angeles, 51; Cano, Seattle, 51; Abreu, Chicago, 51; AGarcia, Chicago, 51; Springer, Houston, 50; KDavis, Oakland, 50.

Pitching

JVargas, Kansas City, 11-3; Sale, Boston, 10-3; ESantana, Minnesota, 10-4; Keuchel, Houston, 9-0; Carrasco, Cleveland, 8-3; Bundy, Baltimore, 8-6; McCullers, Houston, 7-1; Sabathia, New York, 7-2; Berrios, Minnesota, 7-2; 4 tied at 7-4.