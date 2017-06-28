BC-BBA--AL Top 10

%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Judge NYY
|73
|264
|68
|88
|.333
|Dickerson TB
|74
|304
|57
|101
|.332
|Altuve Hou
|76
|293
|49
|95
|.324
|JoRamirez Cle
|75
|285
|52
|92
|.323
|AGarcia ChW
|74
|287
|40
|92
|.321
|Bogaerts Bos
|73
|289
|48
|92
|.318
|SCastro NYY
|73
|294
|52
|92
|.313
|Hosmer KC
|75
|284
|40
|87
|.306
|Correa Hou
|71
|277
|52
|84
|.303
|Smoak Tor
|75
|252
|43
|76
|.302
|Home Runs
Judge, New York, 26; Springer, Houston, 23; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 22; Gallo, Texas, 20; Smoak, Toronto, 20; KDavis, Oakland, 19; Moustakas, Kansas City, 19; Healy, Oakland, 18; Sano, Minnesota, 18; 4 tied at 17.
|Runs Batted In
Judge, New York, 60; Cruz, Seattle, 58; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 54; Sano, Minnesota, 52; Pujols, Los Angeles, 51; Cano, Seattle, 51; Abreu, Chicago, 51; AGarcia, Chicago, 51; Springer, Houston, 50; KDavis, Oakland, 50.
|Pitching
JVargas, Kansas City, 11-3; Sale, Boston, 10-3; ESantana, Minnesota, 10-4; Keuchel, Houston, 9-0; Carrasco, Cleveland, 8-3; Bundy, Baltimore, 8-6; McCullers, Houston, 7-1; Sabathia, New York, 7-2; Berrios, Minnesota, 7-2; 4 tied at 7-4.