The Latest: Venezuela minister says chopper fired 15 shots

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — The Latest on a helicopter attack on Venezuela's Supreme Court. (all times local):

11:40 p.m.

Venezuelan Information Minister Ernesto Villegas says that a stolen helicopter fired 15 shots against the Interior Ministry as a reception was taking place for 80 people. It then flew a short distance to the pro-government Supreme Court and launched what he said were four Israeli-made grenades of "Colombian origin," two of them against national guardsmen protecting the building.

Authorities said there were no injuries from Tuesday's attack and that the area was still being surveyed for damages. Villegas said security forces were being deployed to apprehend Perez, who the government of President Nicolas Maduro accused of working under the instructions of the CIA and the U.S. Embassy in Caracas.

The helicopter incident capped a volatile 24 hours that began with widespread looting in the coastal city of Maracay on Monday night and continued Tuesday when opposition lawmakers got into a heated scuffle with security forces assigned to protect the National Assembly.

___

