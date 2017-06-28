China downgraded to Tier 3 status in US human trafficking report

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The United States downgraded demoted China to "Tier 3," its lowest ranking in its 2017 human trafficking report on Tuesday.

The downgrading of China now places it in the same category as North Korea, Zimbabwe, Iran, Venezuela and Syria, a move which was a surprise to many this year after the Trump administration had avoided much public criticism of Beijing on any major issue in order to curry its support in pressuring North Korea to abandon its nuclear weapon program.

Standing with Ivanka Trump at his side while making the announcement, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said, "China was downgraded to Tier 3 status in this year's report in part because it has not taken serious steps to end its own complicity in trafficking, including forced laborers from North Korea that are located in China."

In the first paragraph of the report on China, the State Department cited its failure to meet minimum standards and lack of efforts to address the issue:

The Government of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) does not fully meet the minimum standards for the elimination of trafficking and is not making significant efforts to do so; therefore, China was downgraded to Tier 3.

Among the reasons for lowering China's ranking, the State Department report mentioned the coercion of Uighur men and women to participate in forced labor, the forced repatriation of North Koreans, and state-sponsored forced labor at drug rehabilitation facilities. Ms. Trump fixated on child trafficking as an area of particular concern saying, "On a personal level, as a mother, this is much more than a policy priority."

Ironically, Ivanka Trump's branded shoe factories in China are being investigated for human rights violations of their own, including the alleged use of coerced and forced labor.

Ahead of the U.S. announcement on Tuesday, China's foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang said, "As we have said repeatedly, no country has the right to speak irresponsibly on China's domestic affairs."