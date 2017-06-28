BC-SOC--Argentine Standings

|Argentine Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA Pts
|Boca Juniors
|30 18
|9
|3
|62
|25
|63
|River Plate
|30 16
|8
|6
|51
|28
|56
|Estudiantes
|30 16
|8
|6
|46
|26
|56
|Racing Club
|30 17
|4
|9
|51
|40
|55
|Banfield
|30 17
|3 10
|42
|35
|54
|Independiente
|30 14 11
|5
|39
|23
|53
|San Lorenzo
|30 16
|5
|9
|46
|35
|53
|Lanus
|30 14
|8
|8
|36
|25
|50
|Newell's
|30 14
|7
|9
|40
|30
|49
|Defensa y Justicia 30 14
|7
|9
|31
|23
|49
|Colon
|30 14
|7
|9
|32
|25
|49
|Rosario Central
|30 11 11
|8
|40
|31
|44
|Gimnasia
|30 12
|7 11
|26
|24
|43
|Godoy Cruz
|30 13
|4 13
|34
|34
|43
|Talleres
|30 11
|9 10
|35
|30
|42
|Olimpo
|30
|9 11 10
|37
|32
|38
|Atletico Rafaela
|30 10
|7 13
|31
|30
|37
|Temperley
|30 10
|7 13
|30
|38
|37
|Velez Sarsfield
|30 10
|7 13
|31
|40
|37
|Patronato Parana
|30
|8 10 12
|30
|40
|34
|Atletico Tucuman
|30
|8
|9 13
|34
|40
|33
|San Martin
|30
|7 12 11
|27
|40
|33
|Santa Fe
|30
|8
|8 14
|25
|39
|32
|Tigre
|30
|8
|7 15
|33
|43
|31
|Huracan
|30
|6 11 13
|23
|30
|29
|Sarmiento
|30
|7
|7 16
|31
|51
|28
|Arsenal
|30
|7
|6 17
|27
|50
|27
|Belgrano
|30
|5 11 14
|21
|34
|26
|Quilmes
|30
|6
|7 17
|18
|43
|25
|Aldosivi
|30
|5 10 15
|15
|40
|25
|Tuesday, June 27
Estudiantes 1, Quilmes 0
Newell's 0, Godoy Cruz 2
Talleres 1, San Lorenzo 1
Independiente 1, Lanus 1