BC-SOC--Argentine Standings

2017/06/28 10:14
Argentine Football Standings
Primera Division, Torneo Inicial
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Boca Juniors 30 18 9 3 62 25 63
River Plate 30 16 8 6 51 28 56
Estudiantes 30 16 8 6 46 26 56
Racing Club 30 17 4 9 51 40 55
Banfield 30 17 3 10 42 35 54
Independiente 30 14 11 5 39 23 53
San Lorenzo 30 16 5 9 46 35 53
Lanus 30 14 8 8 36 25 50
Newell's 30 14 7 9 40 30 49
Defensa y Justicia 30 14 7 9 31 23 49
Colon 30 14 7 9 32 25 49
Rosario Central 30 11 11 8 40 31 44
Gimnasia 30 12 7 11 26 24 43
Godoy Cruz 30 13 4 13 34 34 43
Talleres 30 11 9 10 35 30 42
Olimpo 30 9 11 10 37 32 38
Atletico Rafaela 30 10 7 13 31 30 37
Temperley 30 10 7 13 30 38 37
Velez Sarsfield 30 10 7 13 31 40 37
Patronato Parana 30 8 10 12 30 40 34
Atletico Tucuman 30 8 9 13 34 40 33
San Martin 30 7 12 11 27 40 33
Santa Fe 30 8 8 14 25 39 32
Tigre 30 8 7 15 33 43 31
Huracan 30 6 11 13 23 30 29
Sarmiento 30 7 7 16 31 51 28
Arsenal 30 7 6 17 27 50 27
Belgrano 30 5 11 14 21 34 26
Quilmes 30 6 7 17 18 43 25
Aldosivi 30 5 10 15 15 40 25
Tuesday, June 27

Estudiantes 1, Quilmes 0

Newell's 0, Godoy Cruz 2

Talleres 1, San Lorenzo 1

Independiente 1, Lanus 1