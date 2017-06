U.S. Open Cup Glance

(Home teams listed first) FIFTH ROUND Tuesday, June 27

Dallas (MLS) 3, Colorado Rapids (MLS) 1

Wednesday, June 28

Houston Dynamo (MLS) vs. Sporting Kansas City (MLS)

Cincinnati (USL) vs. Chicago Fire (MLS)

Miami (NASL) vs. Atlanta United (MLS)

New England Revolution (MLS) vs. D.C. United (MLS) at Boston (Harvard)

New York Red Bulls (MLS) vs. Philadelphia Union (MLS)

Los Angeles Galaxy (MLS) vs. Sacramento Republic (USL)

San Jose Earthquakes (MLS) vs. Seattle Sounders (MLS)

QUARTERFINALS July 7-16

Houston Dynamo (MLS) vs. Dallas (MLS) OR Sporting Kansas City (MLS) vs. Dallas (MLS) winner

Miami (NASL) vs. Cincinnati (USL)-Chicago Fire (MLS) winner OR Atlanta United (MLS) vs. Cincinnati (USL)-Chicago Fire (MLS) winner at Kennesaw, Georgia.

New England Revolution (MLS) vs. New York Red Bulls (MLS)-Philadelphia Union (MLS) winner at Boston (Harvard) OR D.C. United (MLS) vs. New York Red Bulls (MLS)-Philadelphia Union (MLS) winner at Boyds, Maryland

San Jose Earthquakes (MLS) vs. Los Angeles Galaxy (MLS)-Sacramento Republic (USL) winner OR Seattle Sounders (MLS) vs. Los Angeles Galaxy (MLS)--Sacramento Republic (USL) winner at Tukwila, Washington

SEMIFINALS Aug. 8-9

CHAMPIONSHIP

Wednesday, Sept. 20

Semifinal winners