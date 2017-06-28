BC-BKL--WNBA Standings

%bytitle(By The Associated Press%)
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|9
|5
|.643
|—
|New York
|7
|5
|.583
|1
|Atlanta
|5
|6
|.455
|2½
|Connecticut
|6
|7
|.462
|2½
|Indiana
|6
|7
|.462
|2½
|Chicago
|3
|10
|.231
|5½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|11
|1
|.917
|—
|Los Angeles
|10
|3
|.769
|1½
|Phoenix
|7
|5
|.583
|4
|Dallas
|8
|8
|.500
|5
|Seattle
|6
|7
|.462
|5½
|San Antonio
|0
|14
|.000
|12
___
|Tuesday's Games
Seattle 70, Washington 100
Los Angeles 87, Connecticut 79
|Wednesday's Game
Indiana at Chicago