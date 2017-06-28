  1. Home
BC-BKL--WNBA Standings

By  Associated Press
2017/06/28 09:33
BC-BKL--WNBA Standings,0091 WNBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Washington 9 5 .643
New York 7 5 .583 1
Atlanta 5 6 .455
Connecticut 6 7 .462
Indiana 6 7 .462
Chicago 3 10 .231
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 11 1 .917
Los Angeles 10 3 .769
Phoenix 7 5 .583 4
Dallas 8 8 .500 5
Seattle 6 7 .462
San Antonio 0 14 .000 12

___

Tuesday's Games

Seattle 70, Washington 100

Los Angeles 87, Connecticut 79

Wednesday's Game

Indiana at Chicago