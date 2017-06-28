Taiwan Headline News

Taipei, June 28 --The lead stories in major Taiwan Chinese language dailies on Wednesday are as follows:
@United Daily News: CDC warns of flu all year round
@China Times: Civil servants' pension bill to be implemented in July 2017
@Liberty Times: Civil servants' pension bill to be implemented in July 2017
@Apple Daily: Civil servants' pension bill approved, will save NT$700 billion per year
@Economic Daily News: Seven new anti-money laundering rules effective
@Commercial Times: VP attends The Best Service in Taiwan ceremony
