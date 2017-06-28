  1. Home
  2. World

Taiwan Headline News

Headlines across Taiwan on June 28, 2017

By  Central News Agency
2017/06/28 09:20

Top headlines across Taiwan on June 28, 2017.(By Central News Agency)

Taipei, June 28 --The lead stories in major Taiwan Chinese language dailies on Wednesday are as follows:
@United Daily News: CDC warns of flu all year round
@China Times: Civil servants' pension bill to be implemented in July 2017
@Liberty Times: Civil servants' pension bill to be implemented in July 2017
@Apple Daily: Civil servants' pension bill approved, will save NT$700 billion per year
@Economic Daily News: Seven new anti-money laundering rules effective
@Commercial Times: VP attends The Best Service in Taiwan ceremony
 
headline
headline news
headlines

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan Headline News
2017/06/27 08:50
Taiwan Headline News
2017/06/26 08:50
Taiwan Headline News
2017/06/23 09:10
Taiwan Headline News
2017/06/22 08:50
Taiwan Headline News
2017/06/21 09:54