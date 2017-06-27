  1. Home
BC-SOC--Argentine Results

By  Associated Press
2017/06/27 10:26
BC-SOC--Argentine Results Argentine Football Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) — Results from Argentine football:

Argentina Primera A
Tuesday's Matches

San Lorenzo 1, Banfield 0

Gimnasia 2, San Martin 0

Wednesday's Matches

Rosario Central 3, Talleres 3

Quilmes 2, Arsenal 2

Temperley 2, Defensa y Justicia 3

Racing Club 1, Colon 0

Olimpo 2, Boca Juniors 2

Thursday's Matches

River Plate 1, Aldosivi 0

Belgrano 2, Newell's 1

Sarmiento 1, Patronato Parana 3

Lanus 2, Huracan 0

Godoy Cruz 0, Estudiantes 2

Tigre 1, Atletico Rafaela 0

Friday's Matches

Santa Fe 0, Independiente 3

Atletico Tucuman 1, Velez Sarsfield 1

Saturday's Matches

Defensa y Justicia 1, Gimnasia 0

San Martin 1, Rosario Central 1

Sunday's Matches

Boca Juniors 2, Santa Fe 1

Atletico Rafaela 2, Sarmiento 3

Banfield 1, Racing Club 3

Colon 0, River Plate 0

Monday's Matches

Patronato Parana 1, Atletico Tucuman 1

Arsenal 2, Tigre 1

Velez Sarsfield 0, Temperley 0

Aldosivi 0, Olimpo 3

Huracan 0, Belgrano 0