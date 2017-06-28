Making Ivanka Trump shoes: Long hours, low pay and abuse

GANZHOU, China (AP) — Workers at a Chinese factory used by Ivanka Trump and other fashion brands tell The Associated Press of overtime that stretches past midnight, steep production quotas and crude verbal abuse. The low point, however, was when a manager hit a worker on the head with a high heel, drawing blood.

Three workers spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity, for fear of retribution or arrest.

Last month, three men investigating conditions at the Huajian Group factory in Ganzhou were detained, accused of illegally using secret recording devices to steal commercial secrets. They had been looking into labor violations for China Labor Watch, a New York nonprofit that has been investigating Ivanka Trump's Chinese suppliers for more than a year. The brand said it takes the allegations "very seriously."