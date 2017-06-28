  1. Home
Trump group's aggressive health care moves irritate GOP

By JULIE BYKOWICZ , Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/06/28 05:56

WASHINGTON (AP) — Some Republicans are blaming an outside group supporting President Donald Trump for the unexpected delay Tuesday of a vote on a Senate health care proposal.

America First Policies spent four days on a pull-no-punches campaign against Republican Sen. Dean Heller of Nevada, beginning shortly after he surprised members of his own party with a Friday afternoon press conference denouncing the Senate plan as written.

America First is a politically active nonprofit run by a former White House aide and Trump campaign veterans.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told White House chief of staff Reince Priebus that the group's attacks were "beyond stupid," according to a Republican with knowledge of the exchange. The person demanded anonymity to share the private conversation.

So far, the group is standing by its ads.