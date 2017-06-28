UN envoy: Liberia's democratic future hinges of elections

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. envoy in Liberia says the country's future as a stable democracy hinges on successful presidential and legislative elections in October and broad acceptance that they are free and fair.

Farid Zarif told the Security Council on Tuesday that "no major threats are envisaged beyond possible isolated and sporadic incidents" during the election period and transition to a new government in January.

But he said "it will be crucial that Liberia's law enforcement agencies are adequately prepared to respond to potential low-level civil unrest and mob violence during this delicate period."

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf is stepping down after serving since 2006, when she won Liberia's first election following more than a decade of civil war. Zarif said there are many candidates vying to succeed her.