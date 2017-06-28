Man to face judge in killing of runner in Massachusetts

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A man accused of killing a Goggle employee who went out for a run near her mother's Massachusetts home last summer will be arraigned on a murder charge next month.

The Worcester (WUS'-tur) County district attorney's office says Angelo Colon-Ortiz is due in court on July 26.

Colon-Ortiz is charged in connection with the death of 27-year-old Vanessa Marcotte last August in Princeton, a small town 40 miles (64 kilometers) west of Boston.

Prosecutors say Colon-Ortiz was apprehended in April after his DNA matched samples on Marcotte's body, which was found in the woods not far from her family home.

Colon-Ortiz had pleaded not guilty to aggravated assault and battery and assault with intent to rape in April. He was indicted last week.

His lawyer hasn't commented on the charges.