Mexican ex-governor accepts extradition from Guatemala

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — The fugitive former governor of Mexico's Gulf coast state of Veracruz has accepted extradition from Guatemala to face some corruption charges.

Javier Duarte's decision does not assure his extradition; another hearing will be held in early July.

Duarte was captured in April in Guatemala, six months after resigning as governor of Veracruz.

He faces embezzlement and organized crime charges in Mexico. Tuesday's hearing involved a first extradition request on state charges. Duarte's legal team said those state charges are baseless and politically motivated.

But extradition on the federal charges must still be determined.

In April, Italian authorities captured fugitive ex-Tamaulipas Gov. Tomas Yarrington.

And in June, fugitive former governor Roberto Borge of Quintana Roo state was arrested in Panama. All belonged to the ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party.