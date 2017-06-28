The Latest: Brazil president: corruption charge a 'fiction'

SAO PAULO (AP) — The Latest on Brazil's political crisis (all times local):

3:10 p.m.

Brazil's president is calling a corruption charge against him fiction, saying there is no proof that he took bribes.

President Michel Temer on Tuesday made his first comments since the attorney general formally accused him of corruption late Monday.

Speaking to reporters and allies in the capital Brasilia, Temer said his career and life had been "productive" and "clean."

He said that as a lawyer, he knows when accusations had basis and when they don't'.

He calls the accusation, in his words: "an attack on my personal dignity."