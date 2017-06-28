Germany beats England on penalties, into U21 Euros final

TYCHY, Poland (AP) — Germany inflicted another penalty-shootout loss on fierce soccer rival England, this time in the semifinals of the Under-21 European Championship on Tuesday.

Goalkeeper Julian Pollersbeck saved from Nathan Redmond to clinch a 4-3 shootout win for the Germans, after the match ended 2-2 after extra time.

England's senior team lost to Germany on penalties in the semifinals of the 1990 World Cup and 1996 European Championship. At Euro 96, Stefan Kuntz was a member of the Germany team and he is now coach of the country's Under-21 side, which will play either Spain or Italy in the final on Friday.

Germany reached its third final at a European Under-21 competition and will go for its second title, after beating England in 2009.