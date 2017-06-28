The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending June 25, 2017:

1.Kong: Skull Island

2.Life

3.Beauty and the Beast (2017)

4.John Wick: Chapter 2

5.The LEGO Batman Movie

6.Table 19

7.Get Out

8.Logan

9.Smurfs: The Lost Village

10.The Great Wall

iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent

1.I Am Not Your Negro

2.Once Upon a Time in Venice

3.Before I Fall

4.The Bad Batch

5.The Exception

6.This Beautiful Fantastic

7.Missing 411

8.Neruda

9.Moonlight

10.Unacknowledged: An Exposé of the World's Greatest Secret

