The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending June 25, 2017:
iTunes Store
iTunes Movies US Charts:
1.Kong: Skull Island
2.Life
3.Beauty and the Beast (2017)
4.John Wick: Chapter 2
5.The LEGO Batman Movie
6.Table 19
7.Get Out
8.Logan
9.Smurfs: The Lost Village
10.The Great Wall
iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent
1.I Am Not Your Negro
2.Once Upon a Time in Venice
3.Before I Fall
4.The Bad Batch
5.The Exception
6.This Beautiful Fantastic
7.Missing 411
8.Neruda
9.Moonlight
10.Unacknowledged: An Exposé of the World's Greatest Secret
__
(copyright) 2017 Apple Inc.