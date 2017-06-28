The Latest: Christie encouraged court reviewing betting case

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the Supreme Court's decision to take up New Jersey's bid to allow sports betting at casinos and racetracks (all times local):

12:15 p.m.

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie says he is encouraged by the Supreme Court's decision to take up the state's effort to allow sports betting at its casinos and racetracks.

Christie weighed in on the issue Tuesday at an unrelated event in Trenton.

He says he feels "pretty good" having attorney Ted Olson representing the state before the court and that it's a "very good sign" the court decided to hear the case.

He says it's too early to declare victory, but that he's encouraged by the court's decision to hear the case.

The justices said Tuesday they will review a lower court ruling against the state. The case is set to be argued in the fall.

___

9:35 a.m.

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and supporters in the state Legislature have tried for years to legalize sports gambling to bolster the state's casino and horse racing industries. The casino industry, after a period of job losses and closings, has lately been doing better.

The court jumped into the case even after the Trump administration urged the justices not to get involved.

The case will be argued in the fall.