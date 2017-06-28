13 Puerto Ricans accused in $1.5M Social Security fraud case

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A federal grand jury has indicted 13 people in Puerto Rico in a $1.5 million Social Security fraud case.

U.S. Attorney Rosa Emilia Rodriguez said Tuesday that the suspects are accused of illegally obtaining disability payments to which they were not entitled. She said the suspects kept working even after they claimed they could not do so because of various health conditions.

Federal officials have said Puerto Rico is one of the top places under U.S. jurisdiction linked to Social Security fraud.