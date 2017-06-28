A look at some of the firms, agencies hit by the cyberattack

LONDON (AP) — As a new cyberattack hits companies and government agencies around the world, here is a look at some of those that have confirmed they are affected.

Rosneft: Russia's largest oil company, partly state-owned

Ukraine: power grid, banks and government offices

Merck: second-largest drugmaker in the United States, based in Kenilworth, New Jersey

Mondelez International: U.S. food and drinks company based in East Hanover, New Jersey

TNT Express: Netherlands-based transport company

AP Moller-Maersk: oil and shipping company based in Copenhagen, Denmark

DLA Piper: global law firm based in U.S. and U.K.

WPP: advertising company based in London