At least 13 killed in violence in southeast Turkey

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey's military says 10 Kurdish militants have been killed in aerial operation in southeast Turkey. Three soldiers meanwhile, died in an attack by suspected Kurdish insurgents.

A military statement said the military carried out the air raids near the town of Gence in the mainly-Kurdish province of Bingol on Tuesday. It said the operation against the rebels was on-going.

In the nearby province of Sirnak, suspected Kurdish militants attacked a military vehicle that was taking food for troops at a military base, killing three soldiers, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

The Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK, has waged a three-decade long insurgency in southeast Turkey. Tens of thousands were killed in the conflict.

Violence flared again in 2015 after the collapse of a two-year peace process.