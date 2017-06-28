Greek garbage collectors extend protest as trash mounds grow

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece's municipal garbage collectors are extending an 11-day protest that has left mounds of festering refuse piled up across Athens amid high summer temperatures.

Municipal workers' union head Nikos Trikas says the protest will continue as planned until Thursday at least, after an inconclusive meeting with Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.

Union members are pressing the left-led government to honor a pledge to provide permanent jobs for long-term contract workers.

A high court has already declared unconstitutional government plans to extend their contracts, while matters are further complicated by tight budget obligations set out under Greece's international bailout agreements.

Trikas said Tuesday that unions will review their position Thursday.

Greek authorities have warned that the uncollected trash poses a public health risk, with a heat wave forecast for later this week.