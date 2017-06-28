Man charged with threatening Florida lawmaker on Facebook

MIAMI (AP) — A Florida man has been charged with threatening to kill a state legislator in a Facebook post.

The Miami-Dade Police Department said in a news release Tuesday that 34-year-old Steve St. Felix made the threat on Sunday against Republican state Rep. Jose Felix Diaz. The post said St. Felix would kill the lawmaker if he appeared at a political meeting.

Police say St. Felix admitted making the threatening post after his arrest and that he is "fed up with the Republican Party." Investigators also say St. Felix said he meant no actual harm and that he had failed to take unspecified medication at the time.

St. Felix is jailed on a charge of making written threats to kill or do bodily injury. Court records didn't list a lawyer for him.