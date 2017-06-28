The Latest: Trial date set for California suit against Cosby

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on a California lawsuit claiming Bill Cosby sexually assaulted a teenage girl more than 40 years ago (all times local):

8:57 a.m.

A California court has tentatively set a July 30, 2018, date for trial of a lawsuit that accuses Bill Cosby of sexually assaulting a teenage girl at the Playboy Mansion more than 40 years ago.

The Los Angeles County Superior Court judge set the distant date because Pennsylvania prosecutors are expected to retry a criminal case against Cosby following a jury deadlock less than two weeks ago.

In the California case, Judy Huth accuses the comedian of forcing her to perform a sex act on him in a bedroom at the mansion around 1974, when she was 15.

The Pennsylvania case alleges Cosby drugged and molested a Temple University worker.

Cosby's legal team declared victory after the mistrial.

