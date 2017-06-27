Longtime editor of venerable Yale Review stepping down

NEW YORK (AP) — The longtime editor of one of the world's oldest literary publications is stepping down.

J.D. McClatchy, a prize-winning poet and librettist, has told The Associated Press that he is leaving The Yale Review, effective at the end of this month. Harold Augenbraum, the former executive director of the National Book Foundation, will serve as editor until a permanent replacement is found.

The Review's history dates back to 1819, with Virginia Woolf, Eugene O'Neill and Seamus Heaney among the writers it has published. Yale University had said in 1990 it would close the Review, but reversed itself in response to intense criticism. McClatchy became the new editor.